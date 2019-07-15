Tipperary to rock this weekend with super lineup at Ballyporeen music festival

Ballyporeen is set to host a major music festival over the weekend from July 19-21.

With over 20 acts performing over the weekend there is something for everyone’s taste in the Ballyporeen Music Maker festival.

The community centre will act as the main stage for the event, with local pubs continuing

the music after the performances on the Friday and Saturday night till late.

The festival kicks off with The Lost Brothers on Friday night. The main centre on the Saturday will play host to Luan Parle and Clive Barnes. The Sunday morning free session will be a real community affair perfect for children and families.

The concluding performance in the main centre welcomes Eamonn Walsh with Ben & Ian Cully, who perform both classical and contemporary music.

The festival is sponsored by the Tipperary County Council and tickets will be available by request on Facebook, Eventbrite and through the Ballyporeen Post Office. There are a small number of weekend tickets left and they can be purchased for €35, Individual nights, The Lost Brothers €15 (Friday), Luan Parle & Clive Barnes €15 (Saturday) and Eamonn Walsh & Ben & Ian Cully €15 (Sunday).