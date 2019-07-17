Nothing compares 2U singer added to FÉILE 19 lineup

The town of Thurles is set to rock this September as the rebranded FÉILE music festival makes a welcome return to Semple Stadium.

Previously titled Tipp Classical, the legendary music event, which runs September 20 – 22, has revived its original moniker and with a host of new events added, is close to selling out.

FÉILE '19 are also honoured to announce that this year, in her only festival show of the summer, Sinead O'Connor will be performing her own songs and some select hits from the Songbook of Shane MacGowan.

Those making the Trip to Tipp this September will feast their ears on music curated by Tom Dunne of Something Happens.

Music acts from across the decades will be out in force, from Sultans of Ping to Horslips and Therapy? bringing everyone right back to the glory days of the nineties music scene. Other headline acts include The Stunning, EMF, The Frank and Walters, The Fat Lady Sings, Transvision Vamp, Something Happens, Eleanor McEvoy, Picturehouse and Mundy.

The line-up also includes Brian Downey’s Alive & Dangerous plus Eric Bell and guests Andrew Strong & Bronagh Gallager performing songs from Thin Lizzy’s Alive & Dangerous. Attendees will also be treated to a very special tribute to Tipperary legend Shane MacGowan.

However unlike the rough and tumble of the old days, Semple Stadium now offers a gourmet food area curated by celebrity chef Kevin Thornton, a host of beverage options, easy parking and plenty of accommodation options nearby.

But the party doesn’t stop in Semple Stadium as the whole of Thurles will come alive and continue the festival well into the night as part of the FÉILE Fringe with silent discos, afterparties and a 90’s Late-Night Live Music Trail.

You don’t have to be a night-owl to enjoy the celebrations either, as there are a host of daytime activities including street performers and exhibitions taking place across the weekend: The FÉILE Archive Day-Time Music Trail, FÉILE Photo Exhibitions and The FÉILE Walking-Tour of Thurles.

As part of the FÉILE Fringe, Culture Night will take place on Friday, September 20. FÉILE 19 is delighted to present ‘Tipperary on Film’, a screening of a selection of films shorts, music videos and animation made in Tipperary over the past three years, with a public discussion and meeting session for film-makers, actors and crew.

The event offers a showcase for film works from the Tipperary area and provides a meeting place for those involved or wishing to be involved in this industry.

Capture the essence of FÉILE’s past, but in 2019 style with glamping options at this year’s festival.

A wide selection of glamping options, including Hearthworks, Yippee Tents and Pitched Perfect are on offer on site.

To buy tickets and for full details on FÉILE 19’s line-up visit www.thetriptotipp.com.