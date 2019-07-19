Michael English to wow audiences at this year's Cut Loose Festival

What time do you rise in the morning?

I tend to wake up around 9am no matter what time I get in at. If I’m late home from a show I try to lie on a little bit later but rarely passed 10.

What do you have for breakfast?

I try to keep a healthy lifestyle particularly in the mornings as we may have a long journey to travel that day so after a pint of water I usually some sort of cereal with yogurt and fruit (I don’t take milk). Then the coffee! That’s my downfall but I am off coffee now two months!

Who do you phone most often?

My Dad. I speak to him a couple of times a day to see how things are at home with my mam. She has had a few strokes so we all look after her in our own way but my Dad is the main man.

Do you exercise? If so, how often?

I walk almost every morning and then again before the show wherever that may be. I do enjoy swimming and try to do that twice a week.

What’s your favourite meal?

I love my food and love to try new things all of the time. I really like Thai food but you can’t beat a good steak!

Do you have pets?

Unfortunately not. I would love a dog and have always wanted to have one but being away touring all of the time would be unfair on the pet.

How many cups of tea or coffee do you drink a day?

I used to drink around 5 cups of coffee a day but I’ve given it up.

What’s the one thing you can’t live without when on the road?

Water! I try to drink lots of water. It helps when you are travelling long distances and I feel much better if I drink enough.

What’s the last thing you do before you go to bed at night?

Check my phone and emails to make sure I’m ready for the next day. I say a prayer for my family too.

What’s the one thing we don’t know about you?

I’m a clean freak and I have to have everything in its proper place or I just don’t feel organised!

Michael English plays the Cut Loose Music Festival in Holycross on Sunday, July 21, 2019.