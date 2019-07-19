Cut Loose: Keith and Lorraine to light up the stage in Holycross

Keith and Lorraine will perform at the Cut Loose music festival in Holycross this Sunday, July 21.

Keith McDonald

What time do you rise in the morning?

I’m up and ready for 7:30am for the school run.

Who do you phone most often?

My boys Jamie, Dylan and Ethan.

Do you exercise? If so, how often?

I walk every day.

What’s your favourite meal?

I love an Indian.

Do you have pets?

I have a dog called Riley.

How many cups of tea or coffee do you drink a day?

3/4 cups of tea.

What’s the one thing you can’t live without when on the road?

Music.

What’s the last think you do before you go to bed at night?

I think about how lucky I am to have a healthy happy family.

What’s the one thing we don’t know about you?

I’m very shy!



Lorraine McDonald

What time do you rise in the morning?

I’m up at 8.15am most mornings.

What do you have for breakfast?

Porridge with mixed berries and maple syrup.

Who do you phone most often?

I phone my mam a few times a day.

Do you exercise? If so, how often?

I enjoy keeping fit. A healthy body is a healthy mind. I try to exercise 4/5 times a week.

What’s your favourite meal?

A roast chicken.

Do you have pets?

We have a cat named Kevin, but it’s a girl. She rambled into us when she was about 6 weeks. We assumed it was a male until we took it to the vet and then discovered different. We thought we’d keep the name, it’s kind of funny.

How many cups of tea or coffee do you drink a day?

I drink 3 cups of green tea a day, and maybe 2-3 cups of coffee a week. Usually if I meet up with friends for a catch up, I’d have a coffee out.

What’s the one thing you can’t live without when on the road?

I couldn’t live without my phone. If I’m tired, talking with someone keeps me alert and gets me that little bit closer to home!

What’s the last think you do before you go to bed at night?

The one thing I do before I go to bed, before I wash my teeth, is raid the biscuit tin! I can’t help myself!

What’s the one thing we don’t know about you?

The one thing you may not know about me is that I’m quite shy, both Keith and I are!