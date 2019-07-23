Tipperary music fans looking forward to Jerry Fish show during Clonmel Busking Festival

One of the highlights of the Clonmel Busking Festival will be the appearance of Jerry Fish in The Coachman.

The festival, in association with The Coachman and Diageo, proudly presents Jerry Fish with his full band live in concert.

Also live performances from Ciara Eliot, Ruth Quin Dance and The Celtic Blondes.

It takes place on Thursday, August 8 at The Coachman, Clonmel.

Doors 8 pm, concert 9 pm.

Ticket Price: €20.

The Busking Festival only charges for one event over the festival weekend. Please support this fundraiser by buying a ticket.

Clonmel Busking Festival returns for its ninth year from Thursday, August 8 to Sunday August 11 sponsored by Bulmers.

Over fifty bands will perform during the weekend with free entry to all events other than Jerry Fish.

From country and western to jazz to rock and roll to classical to rhythm and blues, there is something for everyone.

Some of the performers include John Spillane, Louise Morrissey, Dublin City Ramblers, Big Generator, Crow Black Chicken, Rebel Hearts, Rob Strong and Jukebox Gypsy.

Check Facebook and the flyer for further details of all the acts.

Of course the Swing Dance Trail returns again this year – a musical trail through the town on Friday night – this is a spectacle not to be missed.

Please check the Facebook page for continuous updates in the coming weeks.

STREET CARNIVAL

The spectacular Street Carnival returns to Mitchel Street on Friday, August 9 from 1pm until 5pm. There will be a variety of free treats such as candy floss and popcorn for the kids.

Any family that wishes to avail of the treats can get a ticket [max 3 per family] at the Clonmel Tourist Office situated at the Main Guard, available from August 6.

There will live musical entertainment from Two Time Polka and One Horse Pony along with a free-to- enter puppet show.

CX are providing and sponsoring a Mario Kart head- to-head competition on Mitchel Street on Friday from 2pm till 5pm. The winner of each head to head round is in with a chance to win- €60 in gift vouchers to be won (3 €20 gift certs to be chosen at the end of the day).

FESTIVAL WALK

The Suir Blueway Walk takes place again this year on Saturday, August 10. There are two options available – a 20km walk from Carrick on Suir to Clonmel or the shorter 8km walk from Kilsheelan to Clonmel. Registration is from 9-9.30am for the 20km walk at the Main Guard with buses leaving at 9.30am sharp.

Registration 12 -12.30 pm for 8km walk with buses leaving at 12.30 pm sharp. Tickets must be booked and paid for in advance. Refreshments will be served at registration and there will be a water break/toilet facilities at Kilsheelan. Both walks will finish at the Denis Burke Park where refreshments will be provided for all walkers.

Tickets are €20 and available at Clonmel Tourist Office (The Main Guard) or from www.ticketweb.ie €21.50 including charges.

BULMERS BUSKING COMPETITION

The Bulmers Busking Competition on Saturday 10th kicks off on Mitchel Street from 2pm until 5pm. There are cash prizes to be won. To enter you must be over 18 and register at www.clonmelbuskingfestival

.com before August 7. Each entrant will be judged on 2 songs and a shortlist of three finalists will perform in front of Festival Judges John Spillane and Truly DiVine.

Clonmel Busking Festival will this year sponsor two categories for our younger musicians – performers under 12 and under 18 can register to enter and those under 12 must be accompanied by a guardian on the day.

FEEL GOOD EVENTS

A new dimension to this year’s festival is the “feel good” factor. We will host a number of free events including talks, demonstrations, free yoga and pilates classes at various times in locations such as Denis Burke Park, the Main Guard, Clonmel Library and Kilsheelan River Garden throughout the weekend. Full details will be available at www.clonmelbuskingfestival.com