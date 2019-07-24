Whopping prizes up for grabs on Style Evening at Tramore Races' August Festival

As next month creeps up on us, we look ahead to the fashion stakes at the August Festival at Tramore Races in County Waterford.

A summer racing festival like no other is set to return to the seaside venue of Tramore Races for an action-packed, fun-filled four days from August 15-18.

The focus for many will be the superb horse racing, great dining and hospitality facilities and mingling with punters and racing celebs. However, for the rest of us it will be all about wardrobe selection and outfit planning between now and Style Evening on August 17. Style Evening at Tramore Races needs no introduction. With a whopping prize fund of over €5,000, a brand new format and prizes for the ladies and the gents, this year it is certainly worth a second look and some serious wardrobe consideration.

The Most Stylish Lady will win a €1,000 voucher for Redlane Boutique, House of Waterford Crystal selection worth €400, two nights in a Deluxe Riverview suite with breakfast on both mornings, afternoon tea on arrival and dinner on one evening in Hobson's restaurant courtesy of The Tower Hotel Waterford.

Meanwhile, the Most Stylish Man will win a €1,000 voucher for T-R-M in Waterford city, a House of Waterford Crystal selection worth €400 and a VIP trip for two to The Tower Hotel.

WLR FM’s Teresanne O’Reilly will be fashion MC for all things best dressed in The Blackwater Distillery festival marquee on Style Evening at Tramore Races. “I am delighted to be invited to support this brilliant event. It’s every girls dream really to be so involved in the fashion aspect of the event! Hands up I have the easy job holding the mic and chatting to the guys and girls. It’s the judges that will have the really tough job as everyone knows the fashion at the festival each year is a different class and with a prize like this, it’s going to be very competitive," she says.

Fashion lovers can enter the Most Stylish competition in advance of their arrival at Tramore Races by registering online at tramoreraces.ie. In addition to the online entry option, racegoers can register for the fashion competition on the evening while scouts and judges will be circulating the enclosures to find the most stylish ladies and gentlemen in attendance. On a final note, organisers are keeping shtum in relation to the fashion judge or possibly judges, with a big reveal expected in the coming weeks.



Tickets from as little as €15, hospitality packages from €35 and the ever-popular four-day festival tickets at €60 are available online at tramoreraces.ie.