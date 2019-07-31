Big Tipperary gig with Roly Daniels at the Clonmel Park Hotel

Country legend Roly Daniels is due to make a rare appearance in Tipperary when he presents a summer special concert at the Clonmel Park Hotel on Thursday, August 8.

This will be a super evening of top class entertainment by the man who is truly recognized as a giant in Irish country music.

Roly Daniels has had numerous hits over his long and very successful career. Songs like He Stopped Loving Her Today, Hello Darlin, This Rose is For Today and of course his unrivaled version of the classic Noreen Bawn all show Roly’s incredible vocal ability.

This will be Roly’s only appearance in the area this year.

No show would be complete without special guests, and also performing on this concert are Cavan star Kathy Durkin whose hits include Working Man, Midnight to Moonlight and The Clock in the Tower.

Direct from Nashville Tennessee Max T Barnes will also be there to sing some of his own wonderful songs including the world wide hit Love Me.

Ciaran Rosney is one of the new names on the Irish country music circuit and is fast building a reputation for himself as a fine entertainer. Ciaran will get this concert off to a lively start.

Doors open at 7.15 and the concert commences at 8pm. Tickets are now on sale from the Clonmel Park Hotel at €25 and early booking is recommended as this show will be another sellout.