ENTERTAINMENT
New country star Ciaran Rosney for big Tipperary dance
BIG NIGHT IN TEMPLEMORE
Ciaran Rosney
Fans of country music dancing will enjoy a wonderful night of dancing this Sunday night at The Templemore Arms Hotel with one of Irelands newer names in country music, Ciaran Rosney and his band .
Ciaran is currently enjoying great success with his many hit songs that include "Marie's Wedding, Hold what you got and his current single, Back in my heart once again .
This young gun of country music is creating a storm on the Irish country music scene with his lively country sound and five piece band .
The Templemore Arms is sure to be packed for this holiday special this Sunday night.
Doors 9pm with dancing from 9.30-12 .
Admission only €15
So join the crowds to dance to this great entertainer Ciaran Rosney and his band this Sunday night.
