New country star Ciaran Rosney for big Tipperary dance

BIG NIGHT IN TEMPLEMORE

Fans of country music dancing will enjoy a wonderful night of dancing this Sunday night at The Templemore Arms Hotel with one of Irelands newer names in country music, Ciaran Rosney and his band . 

Ciaran is currently enjoying great success with his many hit songs that include "Marie's Wedding, Hold what you got  and his current single, Back in my heart once again  .

This young gun of country music is creating a storm on the Irish country music scene with his lively country sound and five  piece band .

The Templemore Arms is sure to be packed for this  holiday special this Sunday night.

 Doors 9pm with dancing from 9.30-12 . 

Admission only €15

So join the crowds to dance to this great entertainer Ciaran Rosney and his band this Sunday night.