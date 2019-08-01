New country star Ciaran Rosney for big Tipperary dance

Fans of country music dancing will enjoy a wonderful night of dancing this Sunday night at The Templemore Arms Hotel with one of Irelands newer names in country music, Ciaran Rosney and his band .

Ciaran is currently enjoying great success with his many hit songs that include "Marie's Wedding, Hold what you got and his current single, Back in my heart once again .

This young gun of country music is creating a storm on the Irish country music scene with his lively country sound and five piece band .

The Templemore Arms is sure to be packed for this holiday special this Sunday night.

Doors 9pm with dancing from 9.30-12 .

Admission only €15

So join the crowds to dance to this great entertainer Ciaran Rosney and his band this Sunday night.