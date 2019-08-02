Tipperary art exhibition with Guinness and coffee among the ingredients

Mike Gale will be showcasing his artwork created using the unusual medium of Guinness and coffee in the Carrick Library from August 6 to September 30.

His unique collection of portraits, landscapes and Celtic motif will be on display for all to enjoy.

He says - “I have been engaged in painting Irish motifs for a long time. Due to my great love for this mysterious country I was thinking about how I could paint original motifs using authentic domestic mediums and pigments to get a specific Irish style.

“ I lived in Dublin 8, close enough to the Guinness Brewery to constantly smell that magical fragrance.”

Years later Mike moved to the small Tipperary heritage town of Roscrea where he rented a legendary old Irish pub called Hennessey's Bar which he turned into his art studio.

“Bono had come into this very pub and drank a pint of Guinness. So it seems to me this was destiny and all the signs around me were pointed to Guinness.”

On an occasion Mike had accidently spilled Guinness over a sketch and he watched the ‘spreading golden brown shades forming abstract shapes” on the paper.

“I am able to capture the most significant moments of life in this medium,” he said.

Do call in to the Library and view the stunning artwork created by Mike Gale from August 6 to September 30.