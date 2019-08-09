New Tipperary youth dance company proving to be a huge success

A new Tipperary dance company is making a name for itself across the country.

Tipperary Youth Dance Company draws its members from towns throughout Tipperary and is already proving successful at major events.

The company was formed earlier this year and has dancers aged from twelve to fifteen.

It performs a mix of contemprary dance and acrobatics.

Choreography is by Katy Wallace and the dancers are -

Ada Kaak, Lara Timoney, Clodagh O'Meara Ryan, Florineae O'Donnell, Aimee Rose Bowe, Marie Ryan, Sheona Ryan and Katie Conway.

The dancers come from Clonmel, Cahir, Cashel and Thurles.

The company is not for profit. It runs on artistic merit and has a wonderful company of up and coming dancers who train regularly.

They have alrealdy performed at Laois Dance Platform, the RDS, Dance Limerick and most recently at Dunmaise Arts Centre