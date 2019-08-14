Cappamore Show marks 65 years this Saturday

Crowds are set to descend on Ballyvoreen this Saturday, August 17, for the 65th annual Cappamore Show.

Running since 1954, Cappamore Agricultural Show is one of Ireland’s leading one day shows, and is very highly regarded among exhibitors and regular show supporters throughout the Munster region, and nationally.

To mark the 65th milestone Cappamore Show has arranged vintage events with a Vintage Farm Machinery and Vintage Domestic Appliances Exhibition. There will also be prizes for the best dressed Lady and Gent in the style of the 1950’s and a bonny baby competition.

There will be dancing on the field to Dermot Lyons and Pauline Hynan’s young dance troupes entertaining the crowd with set and line dancing. Edward Hayden, celebrity Chef and culinary expert, will give a cookery demonstration at 3pm in a dedicated marquee.

There are plenty of free activities for children organised on the day including music generation, face painting, bouncy castles, horse riding and a pets corner with both farmyard and rare and exotic animals.

Alma Jordan of Agri Kids will give two fun, lively and interactive sessions on how to be safe and stay safe on the farm and in the countryside. Come along and learn how to be a Farm Safety Ambassador.

There will be plenty of competitions on the day including sheaf throwing, tug of war and skittles. There will also be a range of activities for teenagers with water zorbs and paddle boats, bumpers, kick dart football and disco dome.

On the grounds over twenty craft workers and small businesses will be displaying their wares and services in the craft/small business hall.

There will be plenty of traditional show competitions with different categories for cattle, horse, dogs, fruit and vegetables, flowers, cookery, crafts and photography.

For further details are available go to www.cappamoreshow.ie.





