Brewing up a storm in Lisdoonvarna

Lisdoonvarna will be ‘brewing up a storm’ this year with local band ‘The Stunning’ set to headline the first big music weekend of the annual Matchmaking festival.

The band will play the marquee on Saturday, August 31 - the band’s only Clare gig this year.

Formed by brothers Joe and Steve Wall from Ennistymon over 30 years ago the band became legendary for their energetic live performances and eclectic song catalogue. This included the iconic anthem ‘Brewing Up a Storm’.

Joining them on the bill at the rock/ folk weekend on August 30/31 will be Limerick natives Hermitage Green, Dublin’s Riptide Movement and All Folk’d Up.

Country music stars won’t be disappointed either as the second weekend of the festival sees country music stars Derek Ryan, Mike Denver, Cliona Hagan and Barry Kirwan return to take the stage on September 6 and 7 at the Marquee.

Marcus White, Managing Director of the White Hotel Group said: “The country music weekends have been a huge success for Lisdoonvarna over the past few years. This year we are trying something new with the first ever rock/ folk weekend ‘ - there hasn’t been anything like this in the village since the ‘Lisdoonvarna folk festival’ took place over 30 years ago.”

“There has been a huge demand for tickets this year and we are advising people not to leave it to the last minute as they will be gone. Tickets are available locally at the Hydro hotel, the Spar Shop or at www.ticketmaster.ie” he added.

The Lisdoonvarna matchmaking festival continues for the whole month of September, jam packed with music and dancing in all venues every day from 11am in the morning to late.

The traditional dance weekends are on September 13-15, September 20-22 and September 27-29 featuring some of Ireland’s leading show bands who will play at the Hydro and Imperial Hotels.

These include Teddy and Cathal Barry, Outa Diesel, Blue Ridge Country, the Moynihan Brothers, Michael Sexton, Pat Dowling and the Lisdoonvarna Showband.

The popular tea dances at the historic Spa Wells are back again this year between 12-2pm with Larry McEvoy and his band.

Now over 160 years old, the Lisdoonvarna matchmaking festival is one of Ireland’s oldest festivals and takes place over a five week period.

It attracts over 80,000 people from all over the world who come for the music, the dancing and to meet third generation matchmaker Willie Daly.

“It’s a unique festival not only in Ireland but internationally, as people are still intrigued by the ancient tradition of matchmaking, in a world where online dating has become so popular.” Mr White added.

The Lisdoonvarna matchmaking festival kicks off on August 30 and runs for five weeks until September 29.

For more information on the festival go to www.matchmakerireland.com and to buy tickets go to www.ticketmaster.ie