Clonmel Folk Club host the Petersens this Thursday night

The next concert at Clonmel Folk Club takes place in the Coachman Bar on tonight, Thursday, August 22, when they welcome the return of The Petersens bluegrass/gospel family band from Branson in Missouri.

The came to Clonmel in January and it was one of the most enjoyable concerts the club has ever hosted.

Tickets are €15 on the door, the website, or from the Coachman Bar/Ger Ambrose Jewellers.

Street. Doors 7pm, concert 8pm sharp.