Festival to honour late Cranberries singer

Dolores O'Riordan's county Limerick hometown will play host to a music festival this September to honour the late singer's memory.

The new Dreams Festival will celebrate the life of the Cranberries front woman over three days in her hometown of Bruff from September 6-8.

The town will also rename its park with a special unveiling ceremony marking the singer’s birthday on September 6.

The festival will focus on original music and will host talks, community music gatherings, comedy, cabaret and spoken word acts.

For a full scheduled line up for the festival which is a non-ticketed Bruff community event go to Facebook: Dreams Fest 19.