Top Tipperary music show with country stars set for Clonmel

Robert Mizell is one of the big stars for Clonmel show

The Irish Country Stars concert is back in the Clonmel Park Hotel on Wednesday, September 4. 

Featuring a big lineup of the best of Ireland’s country entertainers including Robert Mizzel, Patrick Feeney, Declan Nerney, Paddy O'Brien, Johnny Carroll, TR Dallas, PJ Murihy and more.

Tipp FM’s  Trudi Lalor will also be there to host the concert as well as performing on the night.

 This fully seated show is sure to be a great success.   

Doors  open at 7.15, concert will commence at 8pm sharp. 

Tickets at €25   from  Clonmel Park Hotel on 052-6188700.

 Don't miss it