What's on: Tipperary going out guide

Book launch

• Mary Harrington will launch her book A Mother's love...upon angel's wings in Upperchurch Hall on Saturday, August 31 at 8pm. Cost of book €15. €5 from the sale of each book will be donated to Suir Haven. Music and refreshments on the night. All welcome.

Music

• Experimental dream-pop duo Telephone Explosions, comprised of Thurles native Dolores Fogarty and Adrian Mee, come to The Source Arts Centre on Friday, September 13 at 8pm. Tickets €15.

• Feile hits Semple Stadium on September 20 and 21 featuring The Stunning, Something Happens and Wendy James.

• Clonmel World Music returns to Raheen House Hotel on Friday August 30 featuring one of Ireland's greatest folk singers Donal Clancy. Doors open at 7pm. Tickets are on sale now from www.clonmelworld music.com, Marian’s Bookshop, Clonmel or directly from Gerry Lawless on 086-3389619.

• A music event with singing and dancing, will take place on Sunday, September 15 in Friars Park, Lorrha with donations going to North Tipp Hospice. If you can sing, play a musical instrument, tell a story or recite a poem and can spare just a little time, please come along. Many have already answered the call and will perform on the day, but there’s plenty of room for more anytime between 2 and 6pm. If you are free and prepared to give some time of your talents, or for further information please call (087) 931 7812 or (086) 864 7166. It’s for a very good cause.

• Country Showtime with Bryan Buckley will present A Night With The Stars in the Brú Ború Cashel on September 17. This concert will feature five of Ireland's No. 1 entertainers including Patrick Feeney, Louise Morrissey, Des Willoughby, Shawn Cuddy and Owen Mac. Tickets are only €25 and are on sale now. Show starts at 8pm with doors opening at 7:15pm. Book online or contact Brú Ború box office on 062 61122 for bookings.

• Live music at the Arch Bar, Liberty Square Thurles this Thursday from 10pm till late.

• The Whiskey Stones play The Arch, Thurles on Saturday, August 31 from 10pm till late.

• Live trad music at The Arch, Thurles from 7pm on Sunday, September 1.

Dance

• A six weeks course in social dancing commences in The Premier Ballroom Thurles on Tuesday, September 3 at 8.20pm. The six weeks course will cost €25 and is suitable for anyone over 18 years of age wishing to learn the basic steps of the Foxtrot, Quickstep, Waltz and some novelty dances e.g. The Slosh.

Stage

• Tipperary Musical Society will launch their upcoming 2020 musical The Wedding Singer on Thursday, August 29 at 8.30pm in the Porter House, Tipperary Town.

• The Nenagh Players have put their Dinner Theatre season back on the menu for 2019, with one-hour of bite sized comedy theatre sketches while you wine and dine in four great settings.

The fun night out starts on Thursday, September 5, in The Thatch, Ballycommon (067-31426); with the next course on September 6 in Larkins, Garrykennedy (067-23232). The following week, the Players move to Ashley Park, Ardcroney (067-38223), on September 11, and serve up their last helping of dinner theatre for 2019 in The Peppermill, Kenyon Street, Nenagh (067-34598), on September 12. A Dinner Theatre menu will be available in each venue with bookings taken by each venue directly to manage numbers.