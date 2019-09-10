Top Tipperary gig with Leroy Troy and his Hillbillies in Clonmel this Thursday

Clonmel World Music is back this Thursday, September 12, in Raheen House Hotel, with two great bands.

They are delighted to welcome back, from Nashville, Leroy Troy and his Hillbilly Trio.

These musicians are all part of The Tennessee Mafia Jug Band (TMJB), who played in Clonmel before in 2013 and 2016.

Support is Alfi. Doors open at 7.00pm, with Alfi on at 7.30pm and the main show starts at 8.15pm promp.