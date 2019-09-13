'Tequila Sheila' star Gerry Gutherie for Tipperary gig

Now firmly established as one of the leading country music entertainers on the circuit, Gerry Gutherie continues to build his fan base everywhere he performs.

The likeable Mayo native recently celebrated ten years on the road with his band.

Of course Gerry had played lead guitar in various country outfits before taking the big step to front his own band and he hasn’t looked back since.

Hit songs like Tequila Shiela, Did she Mention my Name?”, Blue Moon Over my Shoulder and his current release Walking in the Sunshine all have kept Gerry Gutherie at the top in the Irish country music business.

The Templemore Arms Hotel is the place to be on Sunday, September 15 when Gerry and his band roll into town.

They will be on stage at 9.30 with dancing ‘till 12.

Doors open at 9 pm, admission is €15 and tickets are available at the door.