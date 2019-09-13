Major programme of events for Culture Night in Tipperary

The Premier County will be well and truly wrapped in culture on Culture Night, September 20.

Check out some of these events in your local area

Cashel:

Cashel Arts festival takes place over four days, including Culture Night.

Events take place across a range of venues and bring to life Cashel’s unique heritage sites.

There is a dance workshop, lantern making and you can be part of creating a mandala on the street.

Follow the parade of light to the Rock. Be entertained with live music from the WigWam Glam Band, Ireland’s best and most exciting glam rock band in the Plaza.

If rock music doesn’t appeal to you why not join Liz Ryan, mezzo soprano, Eoin Hines and Jillian Saunders for an evening of classical music in Cashel library.

Clonmel:

Clonmel is the place to be this Culture Night with many events occurring throughout the town.

Kick start Culture Night by taking part in one of two workshops, Get Animated and Game On! in the LIT Clonmel campus.

Clonmel Artists Studio Group invites you to visit the first studio of an initiative to provide affordable, collaborative working space for local artists, at Hughes’ Mills.

Why not head to the Main Guard where artist and photographer Vincent Hannon BA VIA will make and print large scale images on the night.

Also at the Main Guard - Music under the Arches - Dancing at the Crossroads’ will be sure to entertain.

Sit back, relax and listen to some music and poetry at Clonmel library, featuring Brendan Clancy and musicians from Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann, coupled with poetry readings from ‘The Backroom Poets’.

Join Clonmel Laptop Ensemble as seen at this year’s Clonmel Junction Arts festival in the Showgrounds Shopping Centre.

Two exhibitions can be enjoyed in the South Tipperary Arts Centre -Ain’t I A Woman, an exhibition, exploring womanhood in all its glorious complexity, from fragility and despair to empowerment and outspokenness and -Bernadette Kiely '….tell me about your mother… (feat. The Two Travellers)’ inspired by Maisie Kiely (nee Cummins) who lived between Killenaule and Carrick on Suir, - it is an intimate collection of smaller works including drawings, paintings, photographs and poetry with reference objects.

Head on over to the Tipperary County Museum for music from local group Uproar Rock Chorus and finishing up with a performance of the play, Brigid Cleary –check out the new gallery space whilst your there.

Cahir:

For some toe tapping fun this Culture Night, join a group of musicians, dancers and singers in Cahir House Hotel where there will be a variety of instruments played from uileann pipes to harp, concert flutes, fiddles, concertinas, accordion and banjo.

Carrick-On-Suir:

Take part in a cultural get-together, curated by the Tudor Artisan Hub in the Sean Healy Memorial Library, performers will include the renowned Carrick On Suir Musical Society, with a repertoire of well-known and much-loved musical numbers, intertwined with a modern and classical twist.

Join Kevin Power in the beautiful surroundings of Ormond Castle where he will share his collection of songs in a very special evening of music and song.

Round off the night in the Chapel, Nano Nagle Community Resource Centre for the film The Lynch MOB, Tales of the Suir Valley Slayers, written and directed by Daragh McLoughlin, produced by the Tudor Artsian Hub Arts collective- with a cast of over 15 actors, many well-known faces from Brewery Lane Theatre and Carrick on Suir Musical Society, this is a film that you do not want to miss.

Fethard:

Have you ever been curious to find out about your Tipperary ancestors? Why not join Dr. Noreen Higgins McHugh at Fethard Horse Country Experience for an introductory lecture on family history research in Co. Tipperary, with a particular focus on Fethard.

The lecture will be followed by a practical workshop on genealogy- please bring a laptop or tablet to take part.

Tipperary Town:

You are invited to the Tipperary Excel Arts Centre on Culture Night for a night of musical excellence beginning with a recital by the Emerald Tenors featuring Derek Ryan and Derek Moloney who will perform a selection of Pavarotti hits followed by a screening of Academy award winner, Ron Howard’s documentary film Pavarotti. It will be a rich and musical evening to remember.

Keep an eye out for the Tipperary Culture Night brochure at cultural venues and at your local library.

You can book your place or get more information through the Culture Night website; www.culturenight.ie or www.tipperarycoco.ie/arts .

Culture Night is brought to you by the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht and the Creative Ireland Programme in partnership with Tipperary County Council.For further information contact Tipperary Arts Office:

E: artsoffice@tipperarycoco.ie T: 0761 06 5000W: tipperarycoco.ie/arts F: Tipperary Arts Office.