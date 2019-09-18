Tom Crean: Antarctic Explorer coming to The Source

Tom Crean, the intrepid Antarctic explorer and one of Ireland’s unsung heroes, is brought to life in this dramatic and humorous solo performance by Aidan Dooley coming to The Source Arts Centre, Thurles on October 12.

Hear the riveting true stories of Crean’s Antarctic explorations as one of the few men to serve with both Scott and Shackleton and survive the three famous expeditions.

This multi-award winning show has now played critically acclaimed sell-out performances throughout Ireland, USA, Australia, Europe and the UK.

Tickets cost €20/ €14 concession from www.sourcearts.com