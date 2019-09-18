Find out what's on in Carrick-on-Suir on Culture Night

Carrick-on-Suir will celebrate Culture Night in style with two concerts, a photography exhibition and the screening of a locally made movie and documentary this Friday night, September 20.

Opening Culture Night in the town will by the Different Voices live music event featuring an eclectic mix of music and song in Carrick-on-Suir's Sean Healy Library from 6.45pm to 8.30pm.

The concert will also feature a performance by singer, songwriter and musician Aidan O’Callaghan. He will play an original acoustic music set that leans towards folk but with a contemporary lyrical style.

Young brothers Mate and Temo Nizharadze from Georgia will play their native music while musical duo Carrie McCollum and JJ Riordan will entertain with a popular music set. This gifted pair sing and accompany themselves with guitar, percussion and a live loop station.

Ormond Castle will host a concert at 7pm on Friday night. Carrick-on-Suir folk musician and singer Kevin Power will perform traditional Gaelic songs he has recorded for his CD ‘Ceol na Siúire’ in the beautiful surroundings of the Castle. Some of the songs feature his home town.

Film fans are also being catered for with the premier screening of Carrick-on-Suir's new movie "The Lynch Mob - Tales of the Suir Valley Slayer" takes place in the Nano Nagle Community Resource Centre's chapel at 9pm.

The 40-minute long comedy thriller about a family of monster hunters living in Carrick-on-Suir features a cast of more than 15 actors, many of whom are members of Brewery Lane Drama Society and Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society. It was written, filmed and produced in Carrick-on-Suir this summer. Places are now booked out for the film's premier but it's hoped to screen it again in the town soon.

Carrick-on-Suir's Brewery Lane Theatre, meanwhile, will mark by screening a documentary about a famous hermit of the Comeragh Mountains and hosting a photography exhibition.

Tommy Fitzpatrick's film Lackendarra about the life of Jim Fitzgerald, who lived in the Comeraghs near Carrick-on-suir from the early 1920s until his death in 1959, will be shown on a continuous loop at the theatre from 6.30pm to 9pm.

The theatre's Culture Night exhibition is of photographs by Martin O'Brien. Tea and biscuits will be served in the tearoom during the cultural evening.Culture Night will be a cheap night out for local culture vultures as all the events will be free to the public.

But you will need to book your place in advance at the concerts at Ormond Castle and Carrick Library.

To book your place at the Different Voices event contact the Library at (051) 640591 or email: carricklibrary@tipperarycoco.ie. And to book your place at Kevin Power's show at Ormond Castle contact