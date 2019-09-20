A host of events set to kick off in Thurles for Feile 19 Flipside

Sponsored by Stakelums Home and Hardware in Association with Feile 19

The sun is shining brightly in Thurles town right now and all the indications are that Feile 19 is set to be a great success with some of the top acts in the country heading to The Cathedral Town for the music festival.

Semple Stadium has been transformed and the sacred sod preserved to ensure that the important business of the county championships can run smoothly in the coming weeks. There are food and drink outlets throughout the grounds to cater for the expected huge attendance with Sinead O'Connor and The Stunning to headline tonights performance.

But, while events in Semple Stadium are the main attractions, there is a host of events happening right throughout the town from this morning through to late Saturday night. Feile Flipside is a programme of fringe events with the likes of live music, poetry readings, gourmet food stalls and much much more will greatly enhance the Feile 19 experience. There are photography exhibitions and walking trails, Culture Night Events, live music trails, comedy and Whistle This sessions to keep everyone entertained - there really is something for everyone. Log onto #Feileflipside for more.

So, if you are heading in to Semple Stadium for this evenings event, wander down town afterwards to see out a great night with even more entertainment. Then, come in early on Saturday for more of the same before the stadium beckons for further entertainment from the stars - the Feile concludes on Saturday night with Something Happens, fronted by Feile curator, and well known broadcaster Tom Dunne.

It promises to be a very busy weekend in Thurles, but one the whole area is looking forward to since last September.