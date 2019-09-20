Watch: Audience sing back every word of Nothing Compares 2 U during Sinead O'Connor's stunning set

It's official. Sinead O'Connor amply stole the show in Semple Stadium on Friday night with a rousing set, including a stunning rendition of her most famous hit Nothing Compares 2 U.

She had the audience in the palm of her hand throughout her slot on the Feile main stage, belting out hits from the Shane MacGowan songbook including A Rainy Night in Soho.

For anyone who couldn't make the Trip to Tipp, check out Sinead's stunning performance below.