Applefest is community celebration of Clonmel's food, heritage and nature

While Clonmel Applefest is about celebrating the food, heritage and nature of the town, at the heart of it is always the community.

Without the support of the people of Clonmel, Applefest would not be possible.

This coming Sunday September 29 will see the festival at the New Quay car park from 11am to 3pm for the Blueway Sunday event. This event is all about bringing people together to be a part of the Applefest community.

So why not take a walk by a lazy river and join people at the communal tables to enjoy a fresh coffee while watching the Tai Chi demonstration?

Have a Salsa dance or learn some Hip Hop! Take part in one of the walks – learn the history of Clonmel’s Town Walls with Shay Hurley, be revitalised along the River Suir with Caroline Conroy on her amazing Yoga Walk or enjoy a foraging experience like no other with seasoned forager Andrew Malcolm at stunning Carey’s Castle.

Come and speak to members of the Repair Café, Clonmel Toastmasters, the Local Authority Waters Programme, Suircan and Voice Recycling Ambassadors and find out what they are doing to make our community better.

Take the time to share sumptuous, slow-cooked lamb or pulled pork from Rockhouse Catering, or delicious vegetarian options from the gorgeous Rivesci food caravan.

A discount on food will be offered to those who bring their own plate/cutlery or who buy the reusable Applefest cups and bowls that will be available.

It is important for us all to make a conscious effort to enforce our zero-waste policy and be aware of our ecological footprint.

Above - Some of the attendance at last year’s Applefest. This year’s event takes place in Clonmel this weekend

The festival has also teamed up with Cluain Training and Enterprise Centre to produce beautiful apple-themed pottery mugs, which are available to purchase from Chou’s Cottage.

Professor Bombus Trochanter will be in situ on Sunday and over the course of the Applefest weekend with his famous Travelling Bug Cart. Be sure to flag him down to learn all about the creepy crawlies of Clonmel.

For an edible entomological reward, channel your inner insect and dress up in feelers or wings and join the fun.

On this Saturday, September 28 the Apple and Heritage Fair at the Friary Car Park celebrates all things apple from 11am to 5pm with apple pressing, free craft activities, food producers and stands, music, poetry and the judging of the Big Applefest Bake Off - all situated in a warm, welcoming environment for you to enjoy with friends and strangers alike.

The organisers will also be available to discuss the Adopt an Orchard Tree scheme if you would like to dedicate a tree to a loved one, or mark an important event while helping to repopulate the beautiful Suir Blueway with orchard trees.

There is so much to experience and enjoy together as a community at Clonmel Applefest this year, which runs from September 26-29 – come and be a part of celebrating the town.

For more information log onto www.clonmelapplefest.ie