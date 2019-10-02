Glastonbury Festival performer to play gig at Carrick-on-Suir theatre next week 

The Gráinne Duffy Band will perform live at Brewery Lane Tearoom Sessions on Friday, October 11 at 8.15pm.

Graínne Duffy is a guitarist and singer/songwriter who plays soul, blues and Americana with some country and pop.

Her lyrics are remarkably poetic and Graínne played at Glastonbury Festival in 2008. Spotify has listed Graínne Duffy as one of the Top 50 women Honouring Blues. Tickets: €20. Contact Paul to book. Tel: 087-404 7803.