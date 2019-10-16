Tipperary students to stage fantastic school musical

If you wander through the corridors of St. Ailbe’s Secondary School, Tipperary, you’ll see preparations in full swing for the upcoming and highly anticipated musical, Can’t Stop the Beat.

The musical, Can’t Stop the Beat will take you on a tour of Baltimore in 1962 through the eyes of the bubbly teenager, Tracy Turnblad.

Tracy is an avid fan of the Corny Collin’s TV show.

Every day she runs home eager to tune in to see Link Larkin.

Auditions are held for a new teen to star on the show. Tracy Turnbald is lucky to call on her friend Seaweed for help in achieving the impossible, a regular spot on the show.

But not everyone is happy about this, especially Amber Van Tussle and her mother Velma.

The story comes alive when Tracy realises the unfairness that exists in Baltimore and how black teens are discriminated against, only allowed to dance on the show once a month.

Tracy gains the support of her parents and her friends.

Join us on the journey Tracy takes to bring equality to the Streets of Baltimore.

The school musical is open to the public on Thursday, October 24 and Friday 25 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are on sale now. Contact 062 51905 now for ticket information.

“The show promises to be a great evening for all ages and we guarantee you’ll be clapping your hands, drumming your feet and singing along to the beat,” said principal Mr. Devitt.

“St. Ailbe’s also wish to give a huge thank you to all their sponsors who have helped to make this show possible and thanks to Anna Murphy, Grace O’Shea and 2nd Year English Class.”