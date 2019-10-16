Major Tipperary show as Margo ends nationwide tour with concert in Clonmel Park Hotel

Margo, the queen of country and Irish music, is celebrating 55 years in show business this year.

To mark this milestone in her career she is doing a short series of special concerts throughout the country.

This final night of her tour will see Margo appear for a very special concert in the Premier County at The Clonmel Park Hotel on Wednesday, October 23.

Margo has already sold out all her concerts to date this year and saw her perform to packed audiences in Killkenny, Galway, Tullamore, INEC Killarney, Ennis and her native Donegal.

Margo (O'Donnell) who is the older sister of Daniel O'Donnell, has enjoyed a long and successful career having recorded many very popular songs over the years.

She has a great “ knack” for finding songs that her legions of fans can identify with.

Margo can sing songs from the country music genre as well as the old Irish ballads.

Songs such as Shanagolden , Tipperary far Away, The Eyes of a Child, Fly me West and the showstopper The Ballad of James Connolly have delighted audiences throughout the years.

Recently, the girl from Donegal has had a big hit with a duet she recorded with the late Big Tom entitled A Love that Lasted. This was the most requested song on all regional radio stations over the past year .

Margo has a special connection with her audience and her easygoing and laid back style appeals to her many fans.

She said recently “I am lucky that I have a very loyal following amongst the lovers of country and Irish music. I have been blessed in my career and I love singing those songs for the people who come to see me at the concerts.

“But without these loyal fans there wouldn’t be a show. I am forever grateful for their support in good times and bad, they have never let me down and I'm really looking forward to performing my final night of this tour in The Clonmel Park Hotel.

Margo will be joined at this concert by some very special guests including Brendan Shine, Trudi Lalor and Gerry Guthrie.

A top class backing band and professional lighting and sound show will allow people to hear and see Margo at her very best .

This promises to be a super night of entertainment to celebrate Margo’s 55 years in show business.

Early booking is advised as this will be another sold out concert for our queen of country and Irish, Margo.

Tickets at €30 are on sale now from The Clonmel Park Hotel, 052 6188700