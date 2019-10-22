Starring role for Tipperary in hit new series of Ear to the Ground on RTÉ One

Tipperary will feature in RTÉ One's popular farming and rural affairs programme Ear to the Ground when it returns for series 27 on Thursday, October 31, at 8.30pm.

In the opening programme, to celebrate another Brexit deadline, Ella McSweeney looks back at the long drawn out process and looks ahead to its impact on farmers, not just on the border but throughout the country.

Helen Carroll reports from Cahir on the ongoing beef crisis and hears why farmers shut down their €2 billion industry this summer. Will anything change or is the beef industry set for a terminal decline?

And Darragh McCullough joins the Ennis family in North County Dublin and reflects on a great year for harvesting hay.

The season ahead will run on RTÉ One until February 2020.