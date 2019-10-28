CELEBRATION
Tipperary food and wine night to kick off Christmas in style
ANNUAL CLONMEL ROTARY CLUB EVENT
Clonmel Rotary Club members - Seated, Billy Doyle, John O'Sullivan, Claire McCarthy, Michael O'Malley, Angus Grant. Standing, Verona Malone, Joy Carroll, Catherine O'Malley and Tom Duggan
Preparations are well advanced for one of the Christmas highlights of the year in Clonmel – the Rotary Club’s annual food and wine night.
It takes place in Raheen House Hotel on Wednesday, November 27, at 7.30pm.
It includes free wine, food, goodie bags, flower arranging and demonstrations.
Tickets cost €25 and are available from O’Sullivan Insurance, Mitchel St; Clonmel Office Supplies, Market St; and Cluain Restaurant, Nelson St.
Buy early to avoid disappointment
