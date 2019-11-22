Tommy Fleming adds two Tipperary Christmas concerts to tour

Renowned Sligo born singer Tommy Flemming has announced two special Christmas concerts this December in Tipperary performing at St Cronan's Church Roscrea on December 2 and at St Marys Church, Clonmel on December 3.

Tommy’s unique talent has brought him worldwide recognition with several sell out tours in Ireland, the UK, the US, Australia and Japan and he is now critically acclaimed to be one of the worlds’ finest singers of his generation. His versions of Danny Boy, Raglan Road and The Contender have earned him global recognition.

He also toured with the great Elaine Paige and Kenny Rogers in recent years and recorded duets with Christy Hennessy, Phil Coulter, De Dannan and many more.

Ticket information

Roscrea concert: Tickets from News & Views, Roscrea, and Roscrea Tourism Office or www.tommyfleming.net. Concert in Aid of Teach na Greine, Roscrea.

Clonmel concert: Tickets available from Ely’s Centra, Clonmel, the Parochial Office at St Mary’s Church Irishtown, Clonmel or online www.tommyfleming. net or by calling 0872448520.