Mike Denver brings his hit show to Tipperary

Mike Denver, affectionately known as the 'Galway Boy', is at the height of his powers and this year celebrates 15 years on the entertainment scene.

Mike's meteoric rise in popularity over the past while culminated with him been voted Entertainer of the Year 2016 together with No 1 album of the Year Cut Loose at the ACMA Awards in RTE.

Backed by a band comprising of Ireland's top musicians Mike presents a two and a half high energy show which features all his hits.

He appears in the Great Northern Ballykisteen Golf Hotel, Tipperary town, on Thursday, November 28 8pm with special guest Trudi Lalor Tickets €30 at Hotel Tel. 062-33333 and Ticketmaster.ie