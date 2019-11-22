Tipperary talent to the fore at brilliant Strictly Black and Amber from Knockavilla GAA

Last February Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams Camogie club invited the hurling club to join them in a joint venture which would be appropriately named Strictly Black and Amber.

The night was to be a fundraiser for both clubs, to enable development of facilities, enhancing coaching and training capabilities.

But the essences of this venture was to be greater then purely fundraising, it was indeed to be a community night, reaching to every corner of the parish and stimulating interests from all age groups.

Proudly supported by two main sponsors Dew Valley and O'Dwyer Steel, the committees attentively set the seeds of organisation and the 30 dancers under the watchful eyes of choreographer Lauren McGuire perfected their dance routines.

Credit goes to the many businesses and personal sponsorship that were generously donated to support this exciting venture.

Halla na Feile in Cashel saw capacity attendance for a night that was full of fun, laughter and toe tapping dance routines where the feeling of community was palpable.

Judges Johnny Luby, Brendan Cummins and Gillian Fitzgerald

MC was Paul Collins, supported by judges Gillian Fitzgerald from On Your Toes dance studio in Clonmel, hurling legend Brendan Cummins and Johnny Luby.

The fantastic dancers entertained the audience with their showstopper routines.

Chloe Farrell, Sinead Furlong and Sinead Hayes at the event

Claiming the glitter ball trophy asa deserving winners were Annette Loughman and Tom Keane dancing to Cotton Eyed Joe.

The clubs gratefully benefited to the sum of €34,000 but the excitement, goodwill and community spirit that associated with Strictly Black and Amber is incalculable.