This year's 'Little Bob's' Tractor run to benefit Tipperary charity Positive Steps Together

The 9th annual 'Little Bob's Memorial Tractor Run ‘will be held again in Touraneena Parish, Ballinamult, on New Year’s Day 2020. This event was set up as an appreciation to the late Robbie (Bob) Power who died in tragic circumstances in 2011 and its obvious by the support shown each year the effect that “Little Bob” had on people’s lives. The yearly run has been a great success every year with a huge turnout of tractors and onlookers.

Bob was a true gentleman and a friend to young and old, always ready to lend a hand or share a laugh and a joke. Bob’s passing has left a huge void amongst his family and friends.

Gathering at Touraneena community centre at 12pm and leaving at 1pm, the route this year will go through Priestown, Newcastle and back to Touraneena Village via Knockmeal.

This year’s proceeds will be donated to Positive Steps Together, Newcastle - a group made up of members of the Newcastle Community and parents of young adults with intellectual disabilities. The aim of the group is to build a facility to provide a day care and residential service for adults with intellectual disabilities/ autism spectrum disorder in the South Tipperary/West Waterford area. Also, this group aims to promote the treatment, training, education and general welfare of children & adults with intellectual disabilities.

The Power Family and the Little Bob's Tractor Run Committee are delighted to be involved in fundraising for such a worthwhile cause. Food and refreshments will be served in the centre before and after the run with spot prizes galore!

We hope to see you all in Touraneena Community Centre on New Year’s Day.