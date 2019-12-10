The Streets and Sigrid announced as Indiependence headliners

The Streets have been revealed as the second headline act for INDIE20, following the announcement of Sigrid earlier last week.

Fronted by multi instrumentalist Mike Skinner, The Streets produced a string of massive hits during a heady rise to international prominence with 'Has It Come to This?', 'Fit But You Know It', 'Dry Your Eyes', 'When You Wasn't Famous' and 'Prangin' Out'.

Following INDIE’s biggest festival to date at Deer Farm this summer, Early Bird tickets and Tier 1 for INDIE20 have sold out with a limited number of Tier 2 tickets available.

INDIE19 saw stunning performances from headliners Lewis Capaldi, Biffy Clyro, Catfish & the Bottlemen and Gavin James with 15,000 people descending on the picturesque Galtee Mountains site.

Tickets for this years event are available at tickets.ie.

INDIE20 will be a strictly over-18s event.