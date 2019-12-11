Santa Claus is coming to Thurles Farmers Market this Saturday

Santa Claus is coming to town this Saturday and will be dropping by Thurles Farmers Market to meet all the good little boys and girls from around the town.

Santa will arrive at 10.30am before embarking on a short tour of Liberty Square and then return to the market to hand out a little gift to everyone who comes to see him. Santa is expected to leave around 12.15pm.

Thurles Order of Malta choir will also be performing on the day. This is a free event and there is no cover charge to meet Santa Claus.

Thurles Farmers Market have a great array of stalls with wonderful gifts on offer for all the family.

The market has grown from strength to strength in recent years with more stalls than ever before - from fresh fruit and vegetables to homemade cakes, buns and tarts - there is something to take everyone’s fancy.