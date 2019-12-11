What's on: Tipperary going out guide

Dancing

Christmas Dance Special in The Premier Ballroom Thurles on Sunday, December 15. Dancing to The Moynihan Brothers from 8.30pm to 11.30pm with refreshments at 10pm. Admission is €9 at the door. The New Years Eve dance is on Tuesday, December 31 with music by Checkers from 9pm to 12.15am and an admission price of €10 on that night.

Dancing at Rackett Hall, Roscrea, Saturday, December 14, music by Mike Denver. Tickets €15. Doors open at 9pm.

Screening

Locally produced short film The Tarantula and the Frog will be screened on Wednesday, December 18 in the Abymill Theatre, Fethard at 8pm. Tickets from 086 3738218. The plot centres on two characters who decide to go incognito as a priest and his intellectually challenged brother as they embark on a Bonnie and Clyde style road trip across 1980’s Ireland.

Family events

Roscrea Library will hold ‘Family Time at Your Library’ between 6.15 and 7.30pm on Wednesday, December 18. There will be some Christmas stories and crafts. The stories and craft are suited to younger children, aged from 4-8. There will also be some festive colouring available for the children. This event is free and open to all.

Fundraiser

The Templemore Arms presents Stand Up For Mental Health in aid of Pieta House on Thursday, December 19 at 8pm. Performances by Mike Morgan, Mark O'Keeffe and guests. Tickets cost €15 from eventbrite.com or call 0504 31423 for more information. Doors open at 7pm.

Concert

Two Mile Borris National School, in association with the In Tune for Life Orchestra and the McGrath School of Irish Dance, will host an evening of traditional music and dance on Thursday, December 19 at 7:30pm in The Dome, Thurles. Tickets are priced at just €20 and all funds raised on the night will go towards Two Mile Borris NS. Tickets can be purchased from the following retailers in Thurles – Bookworm, Boyles, Collab Hair Salon, The Mall Curios, MACE Loughnafulla, Two Mile Borris - Tullys, Corcorans, Bannons or Littleton – Margaret’s Salon. Tickets are also available from Karen at 0504 44466 / 087 645 5677 or email office@scoil mochaomhog.ie.

Seskin Lane return to The Source Arts Centre on Saturday, December 21 at 9pm.