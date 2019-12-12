Foster & Allen are bringing their Timeless Memories Tour to Ireland this Christmas and New Year

In 2019, Foster & Allen undertake a 70+ date touring commitment in Ireland, Scotland, Australia, Canada, Northern Ireland & UK.

Foster & Allen’s Tour is supported by a special edition new release Timeless Memories which features 182 tracks from 10 of their most popular and favourite albums, many of which have not been reissued in Ireland for a number of years; Maggie, After All These Years, Reminiscing, Reflections, Remember You're Mine, Souvenirs, Memories, Heart Strings, By Request, Songs We Love To Sing.

Foster & Allen aren’t showing any signs of slowing down and their touring commitments prove how popular they remain for their fans who like to see them in a live performance experience.

The unique Foster & Allen sound will be with us for many years to come!

Foster & Allen in concert - Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 8pm, Abbey Court Hotel, Nenagh.

Click here to get your tickets now.