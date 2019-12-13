Tipperary folk throughout the world just love the annual Fethard Newsletter

Fethard & Killusty Emigrants Newsletter is now available for sale.

A copy can be purchased in the following local shops at €12 each, Centra Supermarket (The Green), Daybreak Supermarket (Kerry Street), Fethard Horse Country (Town Hall, Main Street), Annie’s Grocery (Burke Street), Butler's Off License and Post Office (Main Street).

Copies will also be posted this weekend to Fethard emigrants living throughout the world.

We take this opportunity to thank everyone who supported the newsletter with donations and help throughout the year that help to make this annual publication possible.

Shane Kenny with his band of helpers ready to help pack and post this year’s Emigrant’s Newsletter on December 5. L to R: Keavy Condon, Ria Kenny, Holly Kenny and Romy Condon.

The Annual Newsletter is celebrating 60 Years this year and has been posted free of charge to emigrants ever since it first started in 1959.