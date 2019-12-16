A special Tipperary Christmas party night with Trudi Lalor and David James

Trudi LaLor brings her Christmas party night to Kilcoran Lodge Hotel, Cahir on Friday, December 20.

The evening will commence with a hot punch reception at 7.30pm followed by dinner.

After dinner ,the dancing will begin with the very popular Sunday World Entertainer of the Year Trudi Lalor and her band providing the music.

Trudi enjoys a huge following in Tipperary, and all over the country ,and she will have the dance floor packed until the small hours with her own brand of country hits , rock and roll and party songs.

Trudi has also invited a special guest to join her on the night, all the way from Donegal, the brilliant David James.

David is only 21 and has a very bright future ahead of him and already has begun to make a name for himself as a top class entertainer.

Tickets are now on sale from Kilcoran Lodge Hotel on 052 7441288Early booking is advisable as this will be a sold out show.