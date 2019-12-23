Fun-filled show from Thurles Panto Society

Thurles Panto Society is back again with another fun-filled show this Christmas!

Come on board and follow the amazing adventure of Sinbad the Sailor, as he travels the seven seas.

Along the way he encounters all sorts of heroes and villains, rogues and rascals, in his amazing quest to find his one true love.

This show promises to be an action-packed performance which will enthral audience members of all ages. They’re might even be a few songs thrown in for good measure.

Catch Sinbad at The Source Arts Centre Thurles running from December 29 to 31. Tickets are on sale now and cost €16 /13 conc./ €45 family of four.