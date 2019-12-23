Don't music the songs of Leonard Cohen at a wonderful Tipperary gig on Sunday night

Clonmel World Music present Bird On The Wire, the Leonard Cohen Songbook, at Hotel Minella, Clonmel on Sunday, December 29.

Bird on the Wire is a 10-piece collective of outstanding musicians interpreting the music of one of the greatest songwriters of our time, Leonard Cohen.

It has received rave reviews and is touring across Ireland in 2019 and 2020.

Pauline Scanlon and The Whileaways along with their merry band will celebrate many of Cohen’s best-loved life works. They lead a masterful collective including Will Merrigan on bass, Dave Clancy on keys, Beoga legend, Eamon Murray on drums, together with strings and brass sections.

Pauline Scanlon galvanised the Irish music scene with her stunning debut album, Red Colour Sun, over ten years ago.

As a solo artiste and as a member of vocal duo LUMIERE, Scanlon has entranced audiences the world over with her distinctly delicate intensity.

She has performed and recorded with a wide range of artists including Damien Dempsey, Sinéad O’Connor, John Spillane and is a member of several high profile groups including Dønal Lunny’s Atlantic Arc Orchestra.

Scanlon has presented several music-based Television programmes for both the BBC and TG4 in recent years and released her latest album ‘Gossamer’ in 2016 to critical acclaim.

The Whileaways are three powerful forces in Irish roots music, Noelie McDonnell, Noriana Kennedy and Nicola Joyce combine to create a beguiling tapestry of harmonies, tradition and beautifully crafted original songs.

Their sound is simply captivating, enthralling live audiences and securing their firm footing in roots music both in Ireland and internationally.

Bird On The Wire started out as one show. It has grown during 2019, and the show has been performed at festivals across the country

Tickets are on sale now, and available online on www.clonmelworld

music.com; at Hotel Minella; and Marian’s Bookshop, O’Connell Street, Clonmel.