DANCING
Popular Tipperary ballroom hosts social dancing
SEE YOU IN FETHARD
Dancing in Fethard on Sunday night
Fethard Ballroom continues its New Year’s social dancing on Sunday, January 5, to the music of ‘Chris Dallat’.
All are welcome to come along and enjoy a great night’s entertainment and social dancing from 9pm to midnight.
Admission is €10, which includes tea and cakes.
For further information or for booking the ballroom, contact Eileen Coady, Tel: 086 0776420, Email: eileencoady@ hotmail.com
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on