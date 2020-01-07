Former Tipperary student Jessie Buckley earns Bafta nomination

Former Ursuline student Jessie Buckley has received a nomination in the leading actress category in this year’s Bafta awards following her standout role in 2019’s Wild Rose.

Buckley, who hails from Killarney, attended the Ursuline Secondary School prior to pursuing a career on the stage and screen.

The Kerry native had a knockout 12 months after star turning performances in the aforementioned country music drama, along with roles in HBO mini series Chernobyl and the recent Judy Garland biopic opposite Renee Zellweger.

Buckley is nominated for the award alongside Carlow actress Saoirse Ronan for Little Women, Charlize Theron for Bombshell, Scarlett Johansson for Marriage Story for Renée Zellweger for Judy.

The awards ceremony will be hosted by Graham Norton and take place on February 2 at the Royal Albert Hall in London.