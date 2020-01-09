What's on: Tipperary going out guide

Mike Denver is set to take to the stage in the Clonmel Park Hotel on Thursday, February 6 to perform a selection of his best known songs that is sure to have audiences singing along. For ticket information please call 052 6188700.

Leading Irish rock band Hermitage Green are setting sail for Thurles this January with another live show pencilled in for The Source Arts Centre on Friday 10. Tickets cost €25 and are on sale now by calling 0504 90204 or online at www.thesourcearts centre.ie

Sharon Shannon will drop by The Source Arts Centre this January to play a selection of her biggest hits from a back catalogue of work which stretches across three decades. Sharon plays The Source Arts Centre, Thurles on Saturday, January 18. Tickets cost €25. Time: 8pm. For more information visit www.thesourcearts centre.ie or call 0504 90204.

Kilcoran Lodge Hotel, Cahir will host top star John McNicholl and his band on Valentine’s night, Friday, February 14. A call to 052 - 7441288 will put you in the picture. In the meantime, there’s another treat on the way for social dancing fans with the visit of Checkers on Sunday night, January 26.

Created by and starring Rose Henderson and Pat Nolan, Take Off Your Cornflakes, tells the story of Tom and Trish who have recently celebrated their Silver Wedding Anniversary. Take Off Your Cornflakes comes to Nenagh Arts Centre on Saturday February 22 at 8pm. Tickets €16 / €14.

Films at The Source: Land Without God comes to The Source, Thurles on January 29 at 8pm - 9:30pm. Cost €5 – €9.