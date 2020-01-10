Jake Carter to perform concert in aid of Cappanagarrane Horse Rescue

Jake Carter will perform a one off intimate concert in The Abymill Theatre, Fethard on Saturday, March 7 at 8pm in aid of Cappanagarrane Horse Rescue.

Please support as these funds help the rescue and rehabilitation of so many horses who would otherwise have no chance.

Cappanagarrane Horse Rescue is the only registered horse rescue in Tipperary.

Tickets cost €25. Don’t delay as tickets are limited. For booking information call Anne on 086 0834208.