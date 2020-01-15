ENTERTAINMENT
Big Tipperary gig with Seth Mulder and Midnight Run at Clonmel Folk Club
APPEARING AT THE COACHMAN
Seth Mulder and Midnight Run
Clonmel Folk Club's next concert will take place on Wednesday, January 22 and will feature the very entertaining Seth Mulder & Midnight Run.
It takes place in the Coachman Lounge, Parnell St., Clonmel.
Doors open 7pm, concert 8pm sharp.
Midnight Run
Midnight Run is a high-energy, Tennessee-based five piece bluegrass band, tied to the rich traditions of bluegrass music and offering a fresh approach to the High Lonesome sound.
Each member draws from different genres including bluegrass, country, and rock n’ roll.
Together they create a powerhouse of music that you do not want to miss!
Tickets €15 from the club website, the Coachman Bar or from Ger Ambrose Jewellers, Clonmel.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on