Red Riding Hood coming to Tipperary - Cahir Pantomime Group in rehearsals

Cahir Pantomime Society is now very busy with rehearsals for their next pantomime ‘Little Red Riding Hood’.

Sets are being built, lines and songs are being rehearsed and all the dance routines are being worked through. The production team are coaching the actors and actresses though the scenes of the popular pantomime.

Many stalwarts of the Society are back for another year of treading the boards in different roles and with just as much energy as usual. With the many fantastic pantomimes the Society has presented over the years we can’t wait to see this show.

Only four weeks to go now as the 6 to 9 of February, 2020 are the dates that have been set for Little Red Riding Hood to hit the stage in Cahir Community Hall.

So watch this space for more details on cast members and the parts they will play and all other exciting updates.

Tickets are now on sale from the Heritage and other shops in Cahir.