Gift Grub’s Mario Rosenstock to thrill audiences in The Dome

Ireland’s most successful impressionist and satirist Mario Rosenstock celebrates twenty years of Gift Grub with a brand spanking new stage show coming to The Dome in Semple Stadium this April.

Featuring the best sketches from the last twenty years plus bang up-to-date topical material, Mario will bring the very best of Gift Grub live on tour.

Gift Grub Live will see Mario bring some of his favourites alter egos to life including Miriam, Roy, Leo, Paschal, Bertie, Boris, the tinker Flatley, Joe Duffy, Davy Fitz, Marty Morrissey and Daithi among many others.

Catch Gift Grub live at The Dome, Thurles on April 18, 2020.

Tickets cost €38.