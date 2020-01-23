Nenagh children's film festival to take place this June

Over the last two years, Nenagh Arts Centre has been growing its Children’s programming and engagement through events, workshops and outreach and this year will be no different with the first ever Nenagh Children’s Film Festival taking place this June.

The three day festival, will run from June 12 to 14 and will be part of the Nenagh 800 celebrations and screenings to include feature films, short films, animated and student screenings as well free workshops for young people.

“Young people are very discerning these days, they know what they love and are exposed to so much new material. That is why we want to showcase films from Ireland and abroad that excite and entertain in equal measures,” says the Arts Centre’s Artistic Director Eva Birdthistle.

“You never know we might even see a future Oscar winner,” she says.

In the meantime, the Arts Centre currently has an open call for submissions and welcome work from professionals and students alike from Ireland and abroad.

All films must be submitted in English or with English subtitles and be suitable for children. Short films should be no longer than 15 minutes with feature films should not be less than 60 minutes.

Head to www.nenagharts.com and click on the link Submit Film for more information or email director@nenagharts.com.