Do you have books to donate? - Tipperary Book Fair would like to hear from you

Every year, people from all over the county are very supportive of the Tipperariana Book Fair and donate books to the organisers, Fethard Historical Society, for sale on the Society’s stand at the fair. This year’s fair takes place on Sunday, February 9, from 2pm to 6pm in Fethard Ballroom.

Modern books in good condition, are always sought after at the fair, as the thirty or so dealers who attend have mostly more serious and antiquarian type books on their stalls.

It is true to say that there are very few ‘valuable’ books – in the monetary sense – lying around. But there are lots of ‘sought after’ books and pamphlets, especially in older households, that may seem ordinary and uninteresting but can be of great interest to collectors and even wanted by Tipperary County Libraries for their Local Studies Centre in The Source in Thurles. So, the organisers will gladly receive all books – especially ones of local and Tipperary interest. If possible, people who are clearing out old houses should try and contact a member of the Historical Society to advise in case some rare items are not ending up in the dump.

Everything is not on the Web!

It is sometimes taken for granted by younger people that ‘everything’ is stored in ‘the cloud’ and can be googled if needed. But, the fact is, that everything on the web has to be put there by someone, and most older, local ‘stuff’ probably never will be uploaded, so it is very important that copies are kept by the various libraries for the use of researchers and social historians in the future. People who wish to make contact with the organisers of the bookfair, can email: bookfair@fethard.com or text/phone 087 9305232 or 087 9009722.